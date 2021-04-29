Assured Guaranty (AGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

NYSE:AGO opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,930,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

