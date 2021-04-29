Astronics (ATRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.18. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

ATRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

