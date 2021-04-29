Astronics (ATROB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter.

Astronics stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Astronics has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $521.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.30.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

