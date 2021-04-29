At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.66

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 4183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.
In other news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $48,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Insiders sold a total of 83,702 shares of company stock worth $2,424,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)
At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.
