At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.66

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 4183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get At Home Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $48,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Insiders sold a total of 83,702 shares of company stock worth $2,424,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.