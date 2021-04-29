ATC Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $438,090.93 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 96.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 114.5% higher against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $438,090.93 and approximately $100.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.88 or 0.00480670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000684 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002607 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

