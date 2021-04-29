Athenex (ATNX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Athenex to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.53 million. On average, analysts expect Athenex to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Athenex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Athenex has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $398.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Athenex news, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $36,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laidlaw decreased their price objective on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.