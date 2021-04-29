Athersys (ATHX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Athersys to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Athersys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Athersys stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $383.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at $847,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $77,300 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

