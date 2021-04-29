Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.000-10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

ATKR stock opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. Atkore has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. Atkore’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.