Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Atkore updated its FY 2021 guidance to 10.000-10.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.00-10.70 EPS.

Shares of ATKR traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. Atkore has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.