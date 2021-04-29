Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AY stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

