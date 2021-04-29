Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

ATLKY traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,033. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

