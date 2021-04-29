Atlas Copco’s (ATLKY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.81. 62,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.