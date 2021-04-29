Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the March 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ATCX stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $384.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.44. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,039,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.