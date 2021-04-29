Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$528 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.68 million.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $7.84 on Thursday, hitting $228.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,903. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $146.06 and a 52-week high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.03, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.02.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

