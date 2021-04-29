ATN (ATN) One Day Volume Tops $358,765.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, ATN has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATN has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $358,765.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00068309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00079482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.30 or 0.00839728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001642 BTC.

ATN Coin Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

