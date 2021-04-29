Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Atomera stock traded down $5.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 54,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. Atomera has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $392.47 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Rinn Cleavelin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $138,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,226 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

