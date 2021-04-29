Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $19.80. Atomera shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 6,546 shares changing hands.
The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).
In other Atomera news, Director C Rinn Cleavelin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,886.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 43,445 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $1,203,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,003 shares of company stock worth $6,320,226. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $434.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.91.
Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
