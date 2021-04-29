Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AEXAY opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. Atos has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atos in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

