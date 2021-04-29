Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AEXAY opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. Atos has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $19.01.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
Atos Company Profile
Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.
