Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 27,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 428,061 shares.The stock last traded at $21.64 and had previously closed at $22.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.02 million.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

