AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $81.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. AtriCure traded as high as $75.70 and last traded at $75.70, with a volume of 5295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

