AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $85.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.01. 57,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,501. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $896,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $24,862,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in AtriCure by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after buying an additional 400,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,889,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.