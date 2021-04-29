AtromG8 (AG8) 24-Hour Volume Hits $74,824.00

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. AtromG8 has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $74,824.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00293374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.35 or 0.01133939 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00027218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.00 or 0.00725086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,796.07 or 1.00273949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AtromG8

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

AtromG8 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AtromG8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AtromG8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

