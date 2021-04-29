ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.88

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.88 and traded as high as C$30.02. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$29.78, with a volume of 134,740 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATA. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.88.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 21,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total transaction of C$563,841.60.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

