AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Boosted by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,381 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $51,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.