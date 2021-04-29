AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

