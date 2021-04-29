AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of T opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

