Attila (ATT) Trading Up 81.6% This Week

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Attila coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Attila has traded 81.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a total market cap of $266.36 million and $2.68 million worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Attila Profile

ATT is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

