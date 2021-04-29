Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Sets New 52-Week High at $967.00

Auction Technology Group PLC (LON:ATG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 967 ($12.63) and last traded at GBX 940 ($12.28), with a volume of 75969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 934 ($12.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Auction Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 986 ($12.88) price target for the company.

In other Auction Technology Group news, insider Scott Forbes acquired 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £199,998 ($261,298.67).

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

