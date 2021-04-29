Audius (AUDIO) 1-Day Volume Hits $27.92 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00004129 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $264.59 million and approximately $27.92 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00077561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.68 or 0.00827105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00098089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

