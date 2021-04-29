Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.