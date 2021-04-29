Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.09 million.

Shares of TSE:AUP opened at C$15.21 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$14.59 and a 52-week high of C$26.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

