Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 113.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of AUP stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.99. 48,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,702. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$14.59 and a 12 month high of C$26.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 13.11.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

