AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $41.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AutoCanada from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

AOCIF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

