Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $185.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.35.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $185.90. The stock had a trading volume of 29,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after buying an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after buying an additional 945,119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after buying an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $84,278,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

