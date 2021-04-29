AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Brokerages expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report $5.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.61 billion and the highest is $6.16 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $23.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $24.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $25.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 40,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $4,211,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423,995 shares of company stock worth $39,345,459. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $47,569,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after buying an additional 366,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $20,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $102.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $104.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.07.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

