AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Benchmark upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Benchmark now has a $120.00 price target on the stock. AutoNation traded as high as $104.28 and last traded at $102.99, with a volume of 1194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.68.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 423,995 shares of company stock worth $39,345,459. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

