Autonio Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $931,874.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $23.29 million and approximately $931,874.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $149.99 or 0.00280880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $597.00 or 0.01117953 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.45 or 0.00712441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,382.09 or 0.99964161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

