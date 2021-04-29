AutoWeb (AUTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect AutoWeb to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. On average, analysts expect AutoWeb to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AUTO stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

