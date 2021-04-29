Avalara (AVLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Avalara has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avalara to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $149.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.00. Avalara has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.28 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,337.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

