Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Position Raised by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Avalara accounts for about 1.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned approximately 0.14% of Avalara worth $15,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVLR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Shares of AVLR traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,839. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -233.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.00.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $774,791.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,012.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $14,686,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

