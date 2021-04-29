Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Avalon at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalon alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalon from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Avalon stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.