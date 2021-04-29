AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of AvalonBay Communities worth $31,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $240,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $3,865,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.41.

AVB opened at $191.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $196.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.