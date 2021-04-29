AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AvalonBay Communities updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of AVB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.51. The stock had a trading volume of 695,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,804. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $196.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.94.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.