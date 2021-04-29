Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVTR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,521. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 275.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after buying an additional 402,604 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after buying an additional 2,311,155 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Avantor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,556,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Avantor by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after buying an additional 626,436 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

