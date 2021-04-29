Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.50. 104,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,521. Avantor has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $33.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 270.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avantor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avantor by 825.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Avantor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,266,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

