Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 275.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $909,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $698,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $5,813,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

