Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 275.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Avantor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Avantor by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.