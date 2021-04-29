Aventus (AVT) Hits Market Cap of $3.52 Million

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Aventus has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One Aventus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular exchanges. Aventus has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $246,939.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00077561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.68 or 0.00827105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00098089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Buying and Selling Aventus

