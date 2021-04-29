Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $243.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of AVY traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.73. The company had a trading volume of 547,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $98.84 and a 12-month high of $216.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $66,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

