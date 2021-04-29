Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $243.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.
Shares of AVY traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.73. The company had a trading volume of 547,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $98.84 and a 12-month high of $216.98.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $66,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
