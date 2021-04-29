Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $227.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $202.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

AVY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Shares of AVY opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $216.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

